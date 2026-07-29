Brent climbs to $90 per barrel as renewed regional tensions revive global supply concerns

Oil prices jump over 7% after Trump vows strong US response to Iran Brent climbs to $90 per barrel as renewed regional tensions revive global supply concerns

Oil prices jumped more than 7% on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said Washington would respond forcefully to an attempted Iranian attack on US forces in the Middle East.

International benchmark Brent crude rose about 7% to around $90 per barrel as of 1400GMT, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate gained about 7% to $84.60 per barrel.

Trump said Iran would face a forceful response after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missiles targeting US forces.

The US Central Command said the missiles were successfully intercepted. The attack reportedly targeted a US military base in Jordan.

Renewed hostilities ended a brief pause in fighting that had pushed oil prices lower earlier in the week on expectations of possible de-escalation.

Supply concerns were also heightened by attacks from Iran-backed groups, including drone strikes targeting oil facilities in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Region, as well as growing risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

Meanwhile, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed US crude inventories fell by 3.3 million barrels last week, providing additional support to prices.