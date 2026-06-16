Leaders of G7 member states open day with high-level talks on Ukraine

G7 leaders' summit begins in France with world leaders discussing global issues Leaders of G7 member states open day with high-level talks on Ukraine

The Group of Seven summit meetings began on Tuesday in Evian, France, with world leaders gathering to discuss global issues, with a particular focus on Iran, Ukraine, and the Middle East.

G7 leaders from France, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States opened the day with high-level Ukraine talks, also attended by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president.

US President Donald Trump also arrived on Monday for talks with fellow leaders and was present at the Ukraine talks.

Leaders of the European Union, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, were also present.

Later meetings will also focus on developments in the Middle East, as well as economic growth and artificial intelligence.

In addition to the Ukrainian president, several invited guests from outside the G7 are expected to attend, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and the leaders of South Korea, Kenya, and Egypt.

Gulf state leaders, among them Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, are also expected to attend.

