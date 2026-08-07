Suspected shooter died after attack at Debsirin Nonthaburi School as police investigate motive

Death toll rises to 8 in Thailand school shooting Suspected shooter died after attack at Debsirin Nonthaburi School as police investigate motive

The death toll from Friday's school shooting in Thailand's Nonthaburi province rose to eight, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

The shooting occurred at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, where more than 30 people were injured, according to the Matichon newspaper.

Currently, nine of the injured are in critical condition, Anutin said.

Public broadcaster Thai PBS earlier reported that the gunman was reportedly a 14-year-old ninth-grade student who was found dead after taking his own life.

Two bodies -- those of the shooter's grandparents -- were found at his home, which was also included in the toll.

The gun used in the attack belonged to the grandfather.

The shooter initially barricaded himself inside the school, preventing authorities from securing the area and clearing the compound.

Teachers evacuated students and staff from the campus as the shooting unfolded, moving them away from the affected area.

Police secured the school following the attack and launched an investigation into the circumstances and possible motive behind the shooting.

The Thai prime minister expressed regret over the incident.

He noted that the attacker still had more than 30 rounds of ammunition when he was found dead.

Anutin said the student had been under stress related to his studies.

The attacker was well prepared, as the crime had a clear sequence of steps and objectives, he also said.

Nonthaburi province lies immediately northwest of the Thai capital, Bangkok, and forms part of the wider Bangkok metropolitan region.