Norway's King Harald V died Friday at the National Hospital in Oslo at the age of 89

Condolences poured in over death of Norway's King Harald Norway's King Harald V died Friday at the National Hospital in Oslo at the age of 89

Royal families across Europe on Friday extended condolences over the death of Norway's King Harald V.

Norway's King Harald V died Friday at the age of 89, the Royal Palace announced. The king "passed away peacefully" at the National Hospital in Oslo at 6.35 am local time (0435GMT), according to the palace.

In a statement, Britain's King Charles said he received the news of the death of his cousin, King Harald V of Norway, with the "deepest sorrow."

"For thirty-five years, King Harald served his people with unwavering dedication and led Norway through times of great change with warmth and humility," read the statement.

Spain's King Felipe VI expressed his condolences for the loss of King Harald V in a statement shared by the Royal Family, describing him as "an example of responsibility, dignity, simplicity, and tireless dedication to the service of Norway and its people."

Belgian King Philippe also expressed "great sadness" over the passing of Harald, adding: "As Europe's oldest reigning monarch, he was, above all, a King who remained close to his people."

Denmark's King Frederik X wrote a letter to Haakon VIII, Norway's crown prince who becomes King Haakon VIII after his father's death, sending his warmest thoughts and condolences.

"Your father meant a great deal to my mother and both of us ... Uncle Harald made others feel comfortable and at ease in his presence," said the Danish king.

In a statement, Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Beatrix said they would "always carry the memory of our special friendship with him in our hearts."

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf said he received the news of King Harald’s passing with "great sadness," saying his life story is "exceptional."

"Both as Head of State and a successful athlete, he was an outstanding representative of his country. He gave “all for Norway," said a statement shared by Sweden's Royal Court on behalf of the king.

Guillaume V, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, extended his condolences and expressed sorrow following the death of Norway's king.