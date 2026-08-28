Spanish coach says Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson will begin ‘new chapter’ at Premier League club

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery confirms Ollie Watkins’ departure Spanish coach says Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson will begin ‘new chapter’ at Premier League club

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery confirmed on Friday that England forward Ollie Watkins will leave the Premier League club, with Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson set to replace him.

According to British media reports, Watkins, 30, is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday to complete a £51 million ($69 million) move to Al-Hilal.

Villa are also expected to finalize the signing of Senegal forward Jackson from Chelsea for £65 million ($88 million) as Watkins’ replacement.

Emery said Watkins apologized after missing Villa’s opening Premier League match against Brighton, which they lost 4-0 on Sunday.

“He told us after the Brighton match he was sorry and that he had made a mistake. He was wrong, but we accepted it. The players as well,” Emery said.

“His commitment and his behaviour was fantastic. He’s a fantastic guy - a fantastic guy even more than a player. I told him ‘bye’ with a huge hug and with small tears.

“But now it’s a new chapter here with Nicolas Jackson.”

Jackson’s arrival would conclude Watkins’ six-year spell at Aston Villa.