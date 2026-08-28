US Democratic senators urge Israel to halt settlement plan in occupied West Bank 29 lawmakers criticize Israeli decision to open bidding for expanded construction in E1 area

A group of Democratic senators is urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cancel a planned settlement project in the occupied West Bank that they say would effectively divide the Palestinian territory.

In a statement Friday led by Arizona Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego, 29 lawmakers criticized Israel’s decision to open bidding for construction in the E1 area east of Jerusalem, according to The Hill.

“The United States must remain committed to a two-state solution that delivers lasting peace and security for both the Jewish, democratic State of Israel and for a future Palestinian state,” the Democrats wrote. “Construction in E1 would take us further away from that goal.”

The project includes seven residential compounds totaling 1,234 housing units. Israel’s Construction and Housing Ministry opened bidding on Aug. 18, with a deadline of Oct. 19.

The senators warned that the development could further isolate occupied East Jerusalem from Palestinian population centers such as Bethlehem and Ramallah. The E1 project has been stalled for decades amid regional and international opposition.

“For decades, Republican and Democratic administrations have recognized that development in E1 would seriously jeopardize the prospects for a Palestinian state,” the lawmakers wrote. “That concern remains just as urgent today.”

The statement also referenced a separate letter signed by 44 Democratic senators and independent Sen. Angus King calling for action over reported violence by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

“We urge the Israeli government to immediately rescind these tenders, halt settlement expansion in the West Bank, and take urgent action to rein in settler violence,” the Democrats wrote.

They also warned that failure to change course risked weakening Israel’s international standing.