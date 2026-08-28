UNIFIL records 1,030 projectiles in southern Lebanon over past week Situation in region 'remains fragile,' UN peacekeeping force says

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said Friday that it had recorded 1,030 projectiles fired in southern Lebanon in the period from Aug. 21 to 27.

“Despite lower levels of violence than earlier this year, the situation in south Lebanon remains fragile,” the peacekeeping force said in a post on US social-media platform X.

“From 21 to 27 August, peacekeepers recorded 1,030 projectile trajectories, an average of 147 per day,” the mission said.

It added that the current situation continues to weigh heavily on civilians, as homes and vital infrastructure have been damaged while local communities struggle to recover.

UNIFIL said its peacekeepers continue to monitor and report developments on the ground, while working with the parties to help prevent further escalation.

The mission stressed that commitment by the parties to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 is essential to reducing tensions, restoring stability and allowing local communities to recover.

Resolution 1701 was adopted by the UN Security Council in 2006 after a 33-day war between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

The resolution calls for a full cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and the establishment of a demilitarized zone, where only the Lebanese army and UNIFIL are allowed to deploy, between the Litani River and the Blue Line separating Lebanon and Israel.

UNIFIL’s mandate in southern Lebanon is set to expire at the end of this year, amid ongoing debate over its future and mission.

Beirut, for its part, insists on maintaining a UNIFIL presence in the south with a view to ensuring stability.

On Friday, the Israeli army escalated its attacks on the region, carrying out demolitions in three towns, while Israeli forces advanced toward the Aita al-Jabal municipality, starting fires in several areas.

It also subjected other nearby areas to artillery barrages.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Friday that two people had been killed -- and eight injured -- within the past two days, bringing the total casualty toll from Israel’s ongoing assaults on southern Lebanon since March 2 to 4,352 dead and 12,318 injured.

Israeli forces remain present in several parts of southern Lebanon, some of which they have occupied for decades.

During a previous round of fighting in 2023 and 2024, Israeli forces expanded their presence, advancing several more kilometers into Lebanese territory.