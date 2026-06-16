Egyptian early lead disrupted by Belgian striker Lukaku as both sides settle for point

Belgium held to 1-1 draw by Egypt in World Cup opener Egyptian early lead disrupted by Belgian striker Lukaku as both sides settle for point

Belgium and Egypt shared the points after a 1-1 draw in their Group G match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Seattle Stadium in the US on Monday.

Egypt took the lead in the 19th minute through Emam Ashour, whose shot from just outside the box found the bottom corner.

The goal marked Ashour's first for Egypt in his 30th appearance.

Egypt went into halftime with a 1-0 lead after putting Belgium under pressure and preventing them from registering a shot on target.

Belgium started the second half strongly, pressing for an equalizer. Egypt then regained momentum and looked for an opportunity to double its lead, but failed to capitalize.

It took Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku's introduction from the bench to bring Belgium level.

Shortly after coming on in the 66th minute, Lukaku forced an own-goal equalizer, giving Belgium renewed hope after Egypt had looked increasingly likely to secure the win. Following a review, the goal was credited to Mohamed Hany.

As a result of the game, Belgium finished the opening round of matches at the top of Group G, with Egypt in second place.