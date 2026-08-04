National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez confirms over 60,000 people treated in hospitals as recovery efforts continue

Death toll in Venezuela earthquakes reaches 6,125 National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez confirms over 60,000 people treated in hospitals as recovery efforts continue

The number of fatalities from the powerful twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela in late June has risen to 6,125, according to a senior official on Monday.

National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez provided the latest data from the disaster in a statement.

He noted that emergency teams successfully rescued 6,642 individuals following the seismic activity.

Rodriguez reported that 60,992 people required treatment in hospitals across the South American nation.

Regarding housing, authorities have evaluated more than 40,000 residences. Of these, 25,325 remain habitable, while 9,866 are restricted and 6,433 are classified as being at "high risk."

The government has delivered 287 new homes to displaced families thus far, according to Rodrigues. Cleanup operations have also progressed, with crews collecting more than 382,230 tons of debris, which represents roughly 16.5% of the estimated total wreckage.

The magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes struck the country on June 24, causing massive damage and triggering national emergencies.

