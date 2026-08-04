'Geopolitical tensions are rising, and political solutions seem out of reach in many regions of the world,' warns Denmark’s ambassador to UN

Denmark assumes UN Security Council presidency for August 'Geopolitical tensions are rising, and political solutions seem out of reach in many regions of the world,' warns Denmark’s ambassador to UN

Denmark on Monday assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for August, pledging to prioritize women, peace and security, and climate peace and security.

"We see conflicts are escalating. We see humanitarian suffering is increasing. Geopolitical tensions are rising, and political solutions seem out of reach in many regions of the world. And on many of the topics that we also discuss in the Council, whether it's Ukraine, Sudan, the Middle East, or the Gulf, we do fear further escalation," Denmark's Ambassador to the UN Christina Markus Lassen said during a news conference outlining the council's program of work for the month.

Lassen said Denmark's presidency would address conflicts and their impact on food security, citing developments involving the Strait of Hormuz, Ukraine and the Palestinian territories.

"We find the whole point of the Strait of Hormuz not allowing for freedom of navigation being extremely problematic," she said, warning of consequences for food security and other products.

She said Denmark would host a high-level open debate Aug. 25 on conflict and hunger, seeking to strengthen implementation of Security Council Resolution 2417, which addresses the link between armed conflict and hunger.

"Across our agenda, we see that where conflicts erupt, hunger often follows," Lassen said.

The council will also hold an annual debate on working methods Aug. 19, while its mandated meetings this month will cover South Sudan, Yemen, Libya, the occupied Palestinian territories, North Korea, Syria and counterterrorism.

Lassen said Denmark would closely follow the developments in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, expressing hope for progress on the implementation of Resolution 2803.

When asked about the next straw poll to assess candidates seeking to replace UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, whose second term is set to conclude at the end of the year, she said it is planned to take place on Aug. 21.

"I would not assume that we will have color-coded ballots already in this round," she added.

The UN Security Council presidency will pass to France in September.