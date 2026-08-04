‘We are implementing the theory of advancing in all directions, with all fronts moving simultaneously, as happened during the recapture of Khartoum state,’ says Yasser al-Atta

Sudan’s army chief vows to defeat RSF by year-end ‘We are implementing the theory of advancing in all directions, with all fronts moving simultaneously, as happened during the recapture of Khartoum state,’ says Yasser al-Atta

Sudanese Armed Forces Chief of Staff Yasser al-Atta said Monday that the army was advancing on all fronts with the aim of eliminating the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) before the end of the year.

Al-Atta spoke before a gathering of fighters according to videos shared by army supporters on social media, the Sudan Tribune reported.

The location of the gathering was not specified.

“We are implementing the theory of advancing in all directions, with all fronts moving simultaneously, as happened during the recapture of Khartoum state,” al-Atta said.

“Before the end of this year, there will not be a single Janjaweed fighter,” he said, using a term to refer to the RSF, “or a foreign fighter, and we are determined to achieve that.”

Al-Atta’s remarks came days after the army and allied forces carried out a rapid operation in which they seized Bara, Jabra al-Sheikh, Um Sayala and other positions along the export road connecting Omdurman with El-Obeid in North Kordofan.

Sudan’s three Kordofan states -- North, West and South -- have witnessed continued fighting between the army and the RSF since October 2025.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly 13 million, according to UN and international estimates.

