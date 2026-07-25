Any violation of Syria's territorial integrity unacceptable: UN chief UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stresses that Golan Heights are Syrian territory, adding that Tel Aviv’s violations are unacceptable

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Saturday that any violation of Syria’s territorial integrity is unacceptable and called on the international community to act through the UN Security Council.

At a news conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in Damascus after kicking off his three-day visit to the country, the UN chief stressed that the Golan Heights, occupied by Israel in 1967, is Syrian territory, and violations are unacceptable.

He stressed the UN's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty, calling for an end to all Israeli violations, noting that what belongs to the Syrians cannot be taken away from them.

Guterres said the Syrian people had endured many years of hardship, referring to the years-long civil war, but maintained resilience, perseverance, innovation, and a sense of belonging. The country, he added, is now going through a period of both recovery and investment.

Noting that no country can rebuild itself alone after emerging from severe conflict, he said the UN looks forward to cooperating with Syria and working with the international community to achieve a more prosperous future for Damascus.

Earlier Saturday, Guterres said on the US social media platform X that the UN “stands with Syria at this pivotal moment” as he arrived in Damascus, the first visit by a UN chief to the country since Ban Ki-moon in 2009.

“My message is clear: The UN stands with Syria at this pivotal moment & I appeal to the international community to spare no effort to support the people of Syria as well.”

Guterres met President Ahmad al-Sharaa at the People's Palace, visited the Umayyad Mosque and also toured the city's Old Quarter, accompanied by Syria's permanent representative to the UN, Ibrahim Olabi.

His visit also includes a field tour to inspect the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), stationed in Golan Heights, as part of efforts to monitor commitments under the ceasefire agreement with Israel.