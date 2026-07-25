Strikes killed several Houthi members, including missile-launch experts, according to Yemen TV

Airstrikes target Houthi reinforcements, missile launchers in Yemen Strikes killed several Houthi members, including missile-launch experts, according to Yemen TV

Airstrikes targeted Houthi reinforcements in Yemen’s central Marib and northern Al-Jawf provinces on Saturday, according to the country’s official broadcaster.

“Airstrikes targeted reinforcements belonging to the terrorist Houthi militias in Marib and Al-Jawf,” Yemen TV reported, without identifying who carried out the strikes.

The broadcaster said the raids hit missile launchers, a Katyusha rocket-launching base and Houthi weapons depots in the districts of Al-Jubah, Al-Safra and Majzar in the two provinces.

The strikes killed several Houthi members, including missile-launch experts, it added.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthi group on the report.

Tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis escalated after the group threatened to ban Saudi-linked shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Earlier this week, the Houthis announced a ban on maritime navigation to Saudi Arabia, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to vow a “firm and forceful” response and begin measures to protect vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait.