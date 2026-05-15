Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 killed more than 2,950 people, according to Lebanese officials

7 killed, several injured in fresh Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 killed more than 2,950 people, according to Lebanese officials

Seven people were killed and several others injured on Friday in fresh Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

The agency said an Israeli drone carried out a two-wave strike targeting a vehicle near the Husseiniya club in the city of Nabatieh before noon.

The attack killed two people and wounded another while they were in the area to collect food aid, the report said.

The strike also damaged three ambulances belonging to Nabatieh emergency services, including one that was completely disabled.

Two strikes on the town of Harouf killed three people and injured four others.

Another strike on the town of Tebnine in the Bint Jbeil district killed two people.

An Israeli strike targeting a health center in the town of Shabriha near Tyre injured 10 people, including two children and two women.

Meanwhile, a strike on the Maachouk area in Tyre wounded 16 people, including a child, six women, and a Canadian national.

A separate strike on the popular housing area in the city of Tyre injured seven people, including a child, while another attack targeting an apartment in Housh Tyre wounded four others.

The attacks come despite a third round of US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon at the State Department that extended the ceasefire by 45 days.

In a separate incident, another Israeli drone strike targeted the western neighborhood near the industrial zone in the town of Kfarreman, injuring one person, according to the agency.

NNA also reported that the final death toll from an Israeli “massacre” in the town of Harouf overnight had risen to four. According to the report, Israeli warplanes struck a house, destroying it completely.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed more than 2,950 people, injured nearly 9,000, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the country’s population, according to Lebanese officials.