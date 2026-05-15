Bloc's current chair India releases 'outcome document' instead of joint statement after differences emerged over Mideast conflict

Top BRICS diplomats urge adhering to ceasefire, allowing humanitarian access to Gaza: India Bloc's current chair India releases 'outcome document' instead of joint statement after differences emerged over Mideast conflict

The BRICS foreign ministers on Friday urged adhering to the ceasefire and “full and unhindered" humanitarian access to the war-torn Palestinian enclave of Gaza, according to a statement released by India after the 11-member bloc met in New Delhi.

The statement, dubbed "chair’s statement and outcome document," of the two-day meeting of the 11-member bloc's top diplomats, was released by India, which leads the bloc this year.

​​​​​​​The top diplomats could not produce a joint statement over their differences regarding the Middle East conflict.

However, they reaffirmed support for the BRICS cooperation across political-security, economic-financial, and cultural-people-to-people pillars, and strongly condemned violations of international humanitarian law, including attacks on civilians, obstruction of aid, and targeting of aid workers.

The ministers expressed grave concern over the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory and called for adherence to international law, including the use of starvation as a method of warfare.

They urged a permanent ceasefire, full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and other occupied territories, the release of hostages and detainees, and unhindered humanitarian access.

They also called for respect of the Lebanon ceasefire, condemned violations of sovereignty and attacks on UNIFIL, and urged withdrawal of Israeli forces.

In addition, they stressed freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait and called for intensified diplomacy, while highlighting the urgent humanitarian crisis in Yemen. "A member had reservations on some aspects of this paragraph," the document said.

They expressed deep concern over developments in the Middle East and North Africa, noting differing views among some members, and stressed the need for dialogue, diplomacy, and respect for sovereignty and international law, as well as the protection of civilians and the safe flow of maritime commerce.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, including the BRICS member the United Arab Emirates.

BRICS members include Brazil, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.