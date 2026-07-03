Foreign leaders, official delegations arrive in Tehran as Khamenei funeral begins

[1/15] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 03: A state funeral ceremony is held for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an attack launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran on July 03, 2026. The ceremony is attended by Iranian officials, citizens, and representatives from various countries.

[2/15] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 03: A state funeral ceremony is held for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an attack launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran on July 03, 2026. The ceremony is attended by Iranian officials, citizens, and representatives from various countries.

[3/15] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 03: A state funeral ceremony is held for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an attack launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran on July 03, 2026. The ceremony is attended by Iranian officials, citizens, and representatives from various countries.

[4/15] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 03: A state funeral ceremony is held for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an attack launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran on July 03, 2026. The ceremony is attended by Iranian officials, citizens, and representatives from various countries.

[5/15] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 03: A state funeral ceremony is held for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an attack launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran on July 03, 2026. The ceremony is attended by Iranian officials, citizens, and representatives from various countries.

[6/15] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 03: A state funeral ceremony is held for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an attack launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran on July 03, 2026. The ceremony is attended by Iranian officials, citizens, and representatives from various countries.

[7/15] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 03: A state funeral ceremony is held for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an attack launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran on July 03, 2026. The ceremony is attended by Iranian officials, citizens, and representatives from various countries.

[8/15] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 03: A state funeral ceremony is held for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an attack launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran on July 03, 2026. The ceremony is attended by Iranian officials, citizens, and representatives from various countries.

[9/15] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 03: A state funeral ceremony is held for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an attack launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran on July 03, 2026. The ceremony is attended by Iranian officials, citizens, and representatives from various countries.

[10/15] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 03: A state funeral ceremony is held for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an attack launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran on July 03, 2026. The ceremony is attended by Iranian officials, citizens, and representatives from various countries.

[11/15] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 03: A state funeral ceremony is held for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an attack launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran on July 03, 2026. The ceremony is attended by Iranian officials, citizens, and representatives from various countries.

[12/15] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 03: A state funeral ceremony is held for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an attack launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran on July 03, 2026. The ceremony is attended by Iranian officials, citizens, and representatives from various countries.

[13/15] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 03: A state funeral ceremony is held for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an attack launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran on July 03, 2026. The ceremony is attended by Iranian officials, citizens, and representatives from various countries.

[14/15] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 03: A state funeral ceremony is held for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an attack launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran on July 03, 2026. The ceremony is attended by Iranian officials, citizens, and representatives from various countries.

[15/15] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 03: A state funeral ceremony is held for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an attack launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran on July 03, 2026. The ceremony is attended by Iranian officials, citizens, and representatives from various countries.