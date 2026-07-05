2-day event at Ankara Palas to feature 45 side events with senior state officials, decision-makers, local and international stakeholders

‘Allies in Ankara’ program to be held on sidelines of NATO summit 2-day event at Ankara Palas to feature 45 side events with senior state officials, decision-makers, local and international stakeholders

Türkiye will host the “Allies in Ankara” program on the sidelines of the NATO summit on July 7-8.

The event will be organized in cooperation with the Communications Directorate, the Munich Security Conference (MSC) and the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA).

Designed to complement the official NATO summit program, the event will bring together leading institutions from allied and partner countries to provide an international platform for dialogue and exchange on current security issues.

The two-day program at Ankara Palas, a historical building, will include 45 side events with the participation of senior state representatives, decision-makers and local and international stakeholders.

Panels, roundtable meetings, policy dialogues and thematic sessions will address key issues shaping the global and regional security agenda from different perspectives.

Topics will include NATO’s deterrence and defense capacity, Europe’s security architecture, transatlantic relations, defense industry and technologies, hybrid threats, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, protection of critical infrastructure, the security dimension of the war in Ukraine, and developments in the Black Sea, Baltic region, Middle East, Gulf and Indo-Pacific.

The program will also cover energy and transport corridors, maritime security, the role of women in security and crisis management, democratic resilience and food security.

Bringing together international policymakers and strategic research institutions, the “Allies in Ankara” program is expected to make Ankara a key center for debate and international dialogue on security, defense and foreign policy during the NATO summit, while contributing to cooperation among allies and partner countries.