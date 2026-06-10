Explosions, projectile strikes reported in Qeshm Island, Sirik and Minab as air defenses activated in Hormozgan province

US strikes hit southern Iran: Reports Explosions, projectile strikes reported in Qeshm Island, Sirik and Minab as air defenses activated in Hormozgan province

US strikes targeted parts of southern Iran early Wednesday, with explosions and projectile strikes reported in several areas of Hormozgan province, according to Iranian media.

Tasnim News Agency reported that areas in Sirik, Qeshm Island and Minab came under attacks carried out by US fighter jets.

The agency said at least six explosions were heard in the targeted areas, while Iranian state TV confirmed that a projectile struck the city of Sirik.

Iranian state media later confirmed that several projectiles also struck Qeshm Island, though the exact nature of the impacts remained unclear.

The broadcaster also reported the activation of air defense systems in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm and Sirik.

Mehr News Agency separately reported four explosions at Jask port and another blast on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran.

The developments came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces had begun launching “self-defense” strikes against Iran.

CENTCOM said the operation was launched in response to the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter in a previous incident.

