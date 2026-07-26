Turkish women’s national volleyball team brought immense pride to country: Federation chief

Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF) President Mehmet Akif Ustundag on Sunday said Türkiye’s women’s national volleyball team brought immense pride to the country by defeating Brazil 3-1 in the 2026 FIVB Volleyball Nations League final.

"It is not easy. You begin the competition alongside 18 of the world’s teams and compete across three stages. Then you reach the finals and play the quarterfinal, semifinal and final. Our team delivered an incredible performance," Ustundag told Anadolu.



“We have a team that believes. With its ambition, determination and desire, it strives to be worthy of the country and make our nation proud. They gave us that sense of pride. I would like to thank our minister, who did not leave us alone today. He came from a long distance and made it to the match despite the adverse weather conditions. As soon as the match ended, the first person to call was our president. He congratulated each of our players individually," he added.

Ustundag said hearing the Turkish national anthem during the championship ceremony was a source of immense pride.

“It is impossible not to feel proud and get goosebumps while listening to our national anthem. I thank our players and technical staff for giving us these beautiful moments. I also thank everyone who contributed to bringing us this far,” he said.



“Hopefully, we will all experience this happiness again in our country at the upcoming European Championship. I congratulate our players for their hard work and effort,” he added.