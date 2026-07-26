Mojtaba Khamenei ‘is not communicating with any party or individual for specific reasons,’ says Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel

Iran’s supreme leader ‘not communicating’ with anyone, his father-in-law says Mojtaba Khamenei ‘is not communicating with any party or individual for specific reasons,’ says Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is not communicating with any party or person for “specific reasons,” his father-in-law said Sunday.​​​​​​​

Khamenei "is not communicating with any party or individual for specific reasons," Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel said in statements carried by ISNA News Agency. He, however, did not give any further details.

Haddad-Adel said Mojtaba is like his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, “in every way,” expressing hope that he is “in good health.”

Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran for nearly 36 years, was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28.

Mojtaba has never been seen in public since he was elected Iran’s supreme leader following the death of his father.

Last month, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding that included a ceasefire, following Qatari and Pakistani mediation, as a prelude to reaching a final agreement to end their conflict.

On July 8, however, US President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire “over” amid an exchange of fire between the US and Iran.