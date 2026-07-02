Tehran wants ‘immediate release’ of its $6 billion funds held in Qatar, Pakistani sources tell Anadolu

US, Iran expected to hold direct talks in Doha in 3rd week of July: Sources Tehran wants ‘immediate release’ of its $6 billion funds held in Qatar, Pakistani sources tell Anadolu

Washington’s view is ‘already settled issues must not be overlapped by the pending ones,’ sources say

The US and Iran are expected to hold their next round of direct talks in Doha in the third week of July to advance implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, Pakistani government sources told Anadolu on Thursday.

The talks are expected to focus on the evolving situation in Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz, the sources said.

"Pakistani and Qatari mediators are in constant touch with both sides to resume the direct talks to settle all pending issues" a source close to mediation process said.

Washington is ready for the talks, while Tehran has also conveyed a "positive" response, the source added.

"Iran has hinted at resuming the talks after funeral of (slain leader) Syed Ali Khamenei's funeral," the source said.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the parties had agreed to continue discussions in the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the "earliest possible time" after Khamenei's funeral.



No nuclear talks

Pakistani and Qatari mediators held separate meetings with US and Iranian negotiators in Doha on Thursday, making "positive" progress on issues related to the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, building on discussions at last month's Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland.



In latest indirect talks, Iranian side told Pakistani and Qatari mediators that Tehran will not completely reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the fulfilment of the "foremost" point of the Islamabad MoU, which is ceasefire on all fronts and withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon, sources said.



Iranian side also told mediators that Tehran will not hold any talks on the nuclear issue until the issues related to Lebanon and its frozen are "completely" settled.

According to Iranian side, both issues are decided to be settled before start of nuclear talks.

About the US response, sources said, Washington was of the view that implementation of the already settled issues and talks on the pending matters should "go together."

"The American view was that the already settled issues must not be overlapped by the pending ones," the source said.

Iran, however, disagreed with the US side's point of view, the source added.

On the frozen assets matter, according to the sources, the two sides have made "some progress."

"Iran wants immediate release of its $6 billion funds held in Qatar, whereas the US in principal agreed to the demand but insisted on the release of funds in tranches and subject to the implementation of the MoU," the source maintained.

The two sides, however, agreed to further discuss the issue in the next round of talks, sources said.

