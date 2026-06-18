US president says markets are 'loving what is happening with Oil Prices way down, and Stocks way up'

Trump says he expects ‘complete ceasefire on all fronts’ in Mideast US president says markets are 'loving what is happening with Oil Prices way down, and Stocks way up'

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he expects a “complete ceasefire on all fronts” shortly after the US and Iran signed a deal to end the Mideast war.

The US is “committed to PEACE, and we encourage everyone in the Middle East Region to maintain their commitment to allowing our negotiations to beautifully unfold,” Trump wrote on his TruthSocial platform, referring to talks with Iran in the wake of the new deal.

“We expect a complete Ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel,” Trump said, adding that the markets are “loving what is happening with Oil Prices way down, and Stocks way up.”