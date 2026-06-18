Iran's supreme leader says he had 'different view' on US deal, future talks won't mean accepting ‘enemy's position’ Mojtaba Khamenei says he authorized signing memorandum based on president's assurances, adding future talks won't amount to accepting ‘enemy’s position’

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Thursday that he personally held a “different view” on signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US but authorized it after receiving assurances from President Masoud Pezeshkian and senior officials, stressing that any future direct negotiations would not amount to accepting the “enemy's position.”

In a message published by Iranian media, Khamenei said that Pezeshkian and his US counterpart Donald Trump had signed the memorandum after authorities made extensive efforts to reach the current stage “out of compassion and goodwill,” adding that Trump had also used “all available means” to advance the process.

“Fundamentally, I had a different view,” Khamenei said. “But given the commitment of the respected president, in his capacity as head of the Supreme National Security Council, and the other members to safeguard the rights of the Iranian people and the Resistance Front, and their acceptance of responsibility, I gave my permission.”

He added that President Pezeshkian had made clear to him that Iran would not tolerate excessive demands from the US side.

“From this moment onward, we-- the great Iranian nation and this humble servant -- will wait for the fulfillment of those conditions,” Khamenei said.

“It is clear that any direct negotiations held in the future (with the US) will not mean accepting the enemy's position,” he stressed.