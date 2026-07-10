‘Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so,’ US President says, while reiterating ceasefire ‘over’

Trump claims Iran asked US to continue ‘talks,’ declares ceasefire 'over' ‘Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so,’ US President says, while reiterating ceasefire ‘over’

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran has asked Washington to continue “talks” and that Washington agreed to do so, while reiterating that a ceasefire secured last month between the two countries was "over."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.



In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding under Pakistani mediation aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

However, both sides exchanged attacks over the past two days amid escalation following Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran launched a series of strikes Thursday on US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan in retaliation for a second day of overnight US attacks.