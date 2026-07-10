Diplomacy is happening behind the scenes right now to ease tensions in US-Iran conflict, official tells CNN

US pauses strikes on Iran to let diplomacy work: Report Diplomacy is happening behind the scenes right now to ease tensions in US-Iran conflict, official tells CNN

Diplomacy is happening behind the scenes right now to ease tensions in the US-Iran conflict, CNN reported Friday, citing US officials.

The US has been deliberately striking and then pausing to avoid escalation and let diplomacy work, one US official said. It is maintaining a target list as leverage.

Multiple officials reportedly said there were preparations for potential US strikes if needed tonight, but they are currently letting diplomacy take the lead.

Earlier today, aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea, flight crews armed fighter aircraft while pilots conducted training exercises to prepare for any potential strike missions.

The carrier’s captain informed the thousands of sailors on board that regional tensions were increasing and emphasized the importance of remaining prepared, as is standard practice.

Alongside strike preparations, fighter pilots continued routine defensive operations, launching sorties throughout both the day and the night.

US officials said Iranian claims that there had already been more US strikes tonight were inaccurate. However, the situation is dynamic and strikes could resume if needed, they added.