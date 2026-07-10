Egypt, Qatar urge efforts to contain regional tensions, prevent wider conflict Top diplomats call for US-Iran negotiations, implementation of memorandum of understanding

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Qatar on Friday stressed the need to contain escalating regional tensions and prevent the conflict from widening, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said.



According to a ministry statement, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed the latest regional developments during a phone call as part of ongoing coordination between the two countries.



The ministers underscored the importance of containing tensions and preventing further escalation across the region.



They urged all parties to prioritize diplomacy and dialogue and return to negotiations to implement the memorandum of understanding signed between the US and Iran as a step toward reaching a final agreement that will help reduce tensions and strengthen regional security and stability.



Abdelatty also renewed Egypt's condemnation of recent attacks targeting several Gulf states and Jordan, stressing the need to respect the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of those countries and all Gulf states.



Last month, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding under Pakistani mediation aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.



However, both sides exchanged attacks over the past two days amid escalation following Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.



Tehran launched a series of strikes Thursday on US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan in retaliation for a second day of overnight US attacks.

