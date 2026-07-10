'Any interruption in this diplomatic process would complicate issues further,' Pakistan's UN ambassador tells Security Council

Pakistan urges Iran, US to stay committed to framework peace deal 'Any interruption in this diplomatic process would complicate issues further,' Pakistan's UN ambassador tells Security Council

Pakistan on Friday urged Iran and the US to remain committed to last month's framework peace deal, known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, warning that any disruption to the diplomatic process would further complicate efforts to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Pakistan's UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad voiced concern over rising regional tensions and called for renewed diplomacy to prevent further instability.

"Pakistan expresses its deep concern at the escalation in tensions in the region, which is in no one's interest," Ahmad said. "The cycle of violence and instability must end for the good of regional and international peace, security, and prosperity."

He urged all parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could further undermine regional stability, stressing that "there is no alternative to continued engagement, dialogue, and diplomacy to achieve the shared goal of peace and stability in the region."

'Viable roadmap'

Ahmad reaffirmed Pakistan's support for resolving the Iran nuclear issue through peaceful means and sustained negotiations.

"We reiterate our support for the resolution of all outstanding issues, including the Iran nuclear issue, through peaceful means, diplomatic engagement, and sustained dialogue," he said. "Diplomacy and dialogue should remain the guiding principles for achieving negotiated settlement of all contentious issues."

Highlighting the framework deal signed last month between Iran and the US, Ahmad described the agreement as "a viable roadmap" for addressing outstanding disputes through negotiations.

"The two parties agreed to address issues through negotiations in order to reach a mutually acceptable settlement," he said. "Any interruption in this diplomatic process would complicate the issues further."

He urged both sides to honor their commitments under the memorandum, calling it "an enduring foundation for understanding, mutual respect, and shared prosperity for the region and beyond."

Ahmad said Pakistan had worked with international partners to support de-escalation efforts, ceasefire initiatives, and broader regional stability, adding that Islamabad welcomed the expert-level talks already held under the agreement and the progress achieved on several issues.

"We look forward to continued constructive engagement between the parties," he said.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran has asked Washington to continue talks and that Washington agreed to do so, while reiterating that a ceasefire secured last month between the two countries was "over."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

