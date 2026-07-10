Should US continue to violate its obligation under framework deal, Iran will no longer be bound to fulfill its own, warns envoy

Iran urges UN to hold US accountable, warns peace pact depends on Washington's compliance Should US continue to violate its obligation under framework deal, Iran will no longer be bound to fulfill its own, warns envoy

Iran on Friday called on the UN to take "decisive action" against the US over its alleged violations of international law, while warning that Tehran's commitment to the framework peace deal signed last month depends on Washington fulfilling its own obligations under the pact.

Speaking to reporters after a UN Security Council meeting, Iran's Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani accused the US of committing unlawful acts and said Washington bears responsibility for the consequences.

"The United States bears full international responsibility for all legal and political consequences arising from its unlawful action," Iravani said.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump said that Iran had sought to resume negotiations, and Washington had agreed, although he said the June ceasefire was "over."

Iravani said that under the pact, responsibility for maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, including reopening the waterway and carrying out any necessary demining operations, "rests exclusively" with Iran.

He also appealed to the UN to intervene, saying the Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have a responsibility under the UN Charter to safeguard international peace and security.

"They must take effective and decisive measures to stop the United States' unlawful act of aggression. They must prevent any further escalation. They must also ensure that the United States fully honors its obligation and is held accountable for its aggression."

Despite the criticism, Iravani said Iran remains committed to the framework deal, called a memorandum of understanding (MOU), provided the US also complies with its commitments.

"Iran remained committed to the faithful implementation of the memorandum of understanding, provided that the United States fully and faithfully complies with its own obligation.

"However, should the United States continue to violate its obligation under the MOU, Iran will no longer be bound to fulfill its obligation under the MOU," he added.

