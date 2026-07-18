Attacks resulted in 'significant material damage and some injuries,' says Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

Kuwait says Iranian strikes hit key oil facility Attacks resulted in 'significant material damage and some injuries,' says Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Saturday that one of its vital oil facilities was hit in repeated Iranian attacks, causing "significant material damage and some injuries."

“The injured were provided with medical assistance and the site was evacuated, while the response to the attack is being handled in coordination with the relevant state authorities,” the corporation said in a statement carried by the state-run news agency KUNA.

Earlier in the day, Kuwait’s Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry also stated that a fire broke out at a component of a power generation and water desalination plant following Iranian attacks early Saturday.

The developments come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where the US launched strikes on Iran, and Tehran retaliated with strikes on regional countries, including Kuwait, which hosts US assets.

The exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end the war and reach a lasting peace agreement.