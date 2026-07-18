Army says no casualties or material damage reported in Iranian attacks amid US-Iran military escalation in Middle East

Jordan downs 4 drones over past 24 hours Army says no casualties or material damage reported in Iranian attacks amid US-Iran military escalation in Middle East

The Jordanian army announced on Saturday that four drones that entered the country’s airspace over the past 24 hours were shot down.

No casualties or material damage were reported, according to the state-run Petra News Agency.

Earlier in the day, the Jordanian army announced that 10 ballistic missiles launched from Iran had been neutralized by its air defense systems, adding that the attacks caused no loss of life or material damage.

Regional tensions have escalated since February, when the US and Israel launched an offensive against Iran, while Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting regional countries, including Jordan, which hosts US assets.

Iran and the US signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding last month aimed at ending their war and reaching a lasting peace agreement. Tensions, however, escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.