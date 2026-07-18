FIFA has allocated a record financial package for the expanded tournament, with the champions set to receive $50M and the runners-up $33M

EXPLAINER – How much money is at stake in the 2026 World Cup final? FIFA has allocated a record financial package for the expanded tournament, with the champions set to receive $50M and the runners-up $33M

FIFA announced a record $871M package for the 48 national associations involved in the tournament

The World Cup’s financial impact extends beyond national federations to clubs around the world

Spain and Argentina will compete for football’s biggest trophy on Sunday, but the 2026 FIFA World Cup final will also determine how the largest financial distribution in tournament history is divided.

FIFA has announced a record $871 million package for the 48 national associations that participated in the tournament in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The figure covers performance-related prize money, preparation payments, and additional support for participating teams.

FIFA initially allocated $655 million in performance-related prize money as part of a $727 million package announced in December 2025, representing a 50% increase in prize money compared with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The world champions will receive $50 million, while the losing finalists will collect $33 million.

The difference between victory and defeat in Sunday’s final is therefore worth $17 million to the respective national federations.

Record payments for participating teams

FIFA increased its wider financial distribution shortly before the tournament, citing the commercial success of the expanded competition.

Preparation money for each team was raised from $1.5 million to $2.5 million, while the guaranteed payment for qualifying was increased from $9 million to $10 million.

FIFA also allocated more than $16 million in additional team contributions, including subsidies for delegation costs and increased ticket allocations.

Those increases brought the overall amount to be distributed among the 48 participating associations to $871 million.

The financial rewards are paid to the Royal Spanish Football Federation and the Argentine Football Association rather than directly to individual players.

How much of the money eventually reaches the players depends on separate bonus agreements negotiated between each squad and its national federation.

Neither federation has publicly disclosed a complete breakdown of the bonuses individual players would receive for winning the final.

Every stage carries a financial reward

Under FIFA’s original performance-payment schedule, teams finishing between 33rd and 48th were due to receive $9 million. FIFA later increased the guaranteed payment for each qualifying association to $10 million.

Teams reaching the Round of 32 were allocated $11 million, while Round of 16 participants received $15 million and quarterfinalists $19 million.

The fourth-placed team receives $27 million, while the third-placed side collects $29 million.

Reaching the final therefore guarantees Spain and Argentina substantially more than teams eliminated during the earlier stages of the tournament.

Clubs also benefit

The World Cup’s financial impact extends beyond national federations.

FIFA operates a Club Benefits Program that compensates clubs for releasing players to national teams.

Payments are calculated partly according to the number of days players spend at the tournament and are distributed to clubs that employed them during the relevant period.

The program’s funding was increased to a record $355 million for the 2026 World Cup, compared with approximately $209 million for the 2022 tournament.

Players from some of Europe's and South America’s biggest clubs will be involved in Sunday’s final, meaning the financial benefits will extend to teams in Spain, Argentina, and other countries.

Commercial value goes far beyond prize money

Direct payments from FIFA represent only part of the potential economic value generated by winning the World Cup.

A title can enhance a federation’s sponsorship appeal, merchandise demand and wider commercial profile, while national associations may also have performance-related agreements with commercial partners.

For Argentina, victory would secure a second consecutive title and further strengthen the commercial appeal of a team led by Lionel Messi.

For Spain, a first World Cup triumph since 2010 would elevate a new generation headed by Lamine Yamal and create new commercial opportunities for the federation and its sponsors.

The final will be played at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 1900GMT.