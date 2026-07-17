Iran’s IRGC says US military movements in regional waters are 'under the surveillance' of its naval units

Iran warns US nearing 'zero hour' for operation against CENTCOM naval units Iran’s IRGC says US military movements in regional waters are 'under the surveillance' of its naval units

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy warned Friday that the US was moving closer to the “zero hour” for a potential Iranian military operation against US Central Command (CENTCOM) naval units in regional waters.

In a statement carried by Iranian state television, the IRGC Navy Command said the movements and military equipment of US forces were “under the surveillance” of Iran’s naval units.

“The Americans are drawing closer by the moment to the zero hour of an operation by Iran’s Armed Forces against CENTCOM naval units in the region’s waters,” it said.

The command concluded its statement with the warning: “Wait and see.”