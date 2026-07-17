Israel has yet to withdraw from occupied areas in southern Lebanon as agreed during Rome talks, senior Lebanese military source tells Anadolu

Lebanon-Israel-US virtual military meeting postponed over technical issues: Lebanese source Israel has yet to withdraw from occupied areas in southern Lebanon as agreed during Rome talks, senior Lebanese military source tells Anadolu

A planned virtual meeting between Lebanese, Israeli and US military delegations was postponed Friday due to technical issues involving the US and Israeli sides, a senior Lebanese military source told Anadolu.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the meeting had been rescheduled for a later date that has yet to be determined.

The source also said Israel had not carried out any withdrawals from occupied areas in southern Lebanon agreed during the Rome negotiations held two days earlier.

The Lebanese army continues to conduct patrols in areas where it is already deployed and has not taken control of any new positions from Israeli forces, the source said.

The postponement came after the sixth round of Lebanese-Israeli negotiations concluded Wednesday in the Italian capital, where the two sides reached a preliminary agreement to designate two pilot areas for the initial implementation of an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.