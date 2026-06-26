Move aimed at implementing Article 5 of Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, amid ongoing disputes over navigation arrangements in waterway, Iranian media reports

Iran says 'direct communication line' established with US over Hormuz to avoid military confrontation Move aimed at implementing Article 5 of Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, amid ongoing disputes over navigation arrangements in waterway, Iranian media reports

A "direct communication line" has been established between Iran and the US over the Strait of Hormuz to prevent incidents that could lead to military confrontation, Iranian state media reported Friday.

"According to the final statement of the talks in Switzerland issued by the two mediators... a communication line has been established between the two sides," Press TV reported.

The line was established "to prevent incidents in the Strait of Hormuz that might lead to military confrontation" and to implement the provisions of Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, it added.



The development comes amid disputes over navigation arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has said vessels must use designated routes and coordinate with Iranian authorities for passage.

Tehran and Washington reached the understanding under Pakistani and Qatari mediation, with the agreement entering into force on June 18.

The deal includes provisions on ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and setting temporary arrangements for maritime transit through the waterway.

