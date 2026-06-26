Sides 'have reconvened today to continue their work toward an agreement for 'lasting peace and security,' says State Department official

4th day of US-mediated Israel-Lebanon talks kicks off in Washington Sides 'have reconvened today to continue their work toward an agreement for 'lasting peace and security,' says State Department official

The fourth day of the fifth round of US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon kicked off Friday at the State Department in Washington.

"The parties have reconvened today to continue their work toward an agreement," a State Department official told Anadolu, adding that Israel and Lebanon would be negotiating "as two sovereign states with the goal of finding long lasting peace and security."

Originally planned to be held on July 23-25, the talks were extended by a day amid reported disputes over Israel’s refusal to withdraw from areas up to 8 kilometers (about 5 miles) inside southern Lebanon, according to Israel's public broadcaster Kan.



Lebanon demands that a complete Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territory under a clear timetable, a senior Lebanese official has told Anadolu.



The official said Lebanon insists any pilot plan begin in areas occupied by Israeli forces within the Yellow Line, not in areas where Israeli troops are absent.



The Yellow Line is an unofficial line extending roughly 8 kilometers inside Lebanese territory from the border.

Israel refuses to withdraw from areas within the Yellow Line and insists on maintaining its presence at the Beaufort Castle (Qalaat al-Shaqif) position in southern Lebanon.

Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, some for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war.

Since March 2, 2026, Israeli aggressions in Lebanon has killed 4,230 people and injured 12,179 others, while displacing more than 1 million people, according to official Lebanese figures.

