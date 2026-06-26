UAE foreign minister holds 1st publicly announced call with Iranian counterpart since outbreak of war Bin Zayed stresses full compliance with US-Iran memorandum of understanding, says diplomacy remains preferred means of resolving crises

In the first publicly announced contact between the two countries since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday.

According to the UAE Foreign Ministry, the two officials reviewed “the latest regional developments” following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran aimed at ending the war that came into force on June 18.

Bin Zayed stressed “the importance of full compliance with the provisions of the agreement” and said “serious diplomacy and responsible dialogue” remain the preferred means of addressing regional and international crises.

The UAE is among the Gulf countries that came under Iranian attacks during the war launched by Israel and the US on Feb. 28, with Tehran saying its strikes targeted US bases and interests.​​​​​​​

