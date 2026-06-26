Israeli violations of Gaza ceasefire agreement killed 1,031, injured 3,309 others since Oct. 2025

Israeli drone strike kills Palestinian in northern Gaza amid ceasefire violations Israeli violations of Gaza ceasefire agreement killed 1,031, injured 3,309 others since Oct. 2025

A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike in the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday, amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in the enclave.

The body of Oday Younis, 35, was brought to Al-Shifa Hospital after he was targeted in the strike, a medical source told Anadolu.

Local sources told Anadolu that Younis was killed while collecting firewood in an area near Israeli military positions in Beit Lahia.

Earlier Friday, Walid Haniyeh, 32, died of critical injuries sustained on Thursday in a separate Israeli drone strike in the Al-Nasr neighborhood west of Gaza City.

In southern Gaza, a young man sustained moderate injuries after Israeli forces opened fire in the Nemsawi neighborhood west of Khan Younis, a medical source said.



Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli military vehicles opened heavy machine-gun fire toward Palestinian homes in residential neighborhoods south and west of the city.

The ceasefire agreement has been in effect in Gaza since Oct. 10, 2025, though violations have continued to be reported across the enclave.



According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement had killed 1,031 Palestinians and injured 3,309 others as of Thursday.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul