Aviation authority says flights and air traffic continued normally despite attack

Bahrain says Iranian drone attack targeted civilian air navigation systems Aviation authority says flights and air traffic continued normally despite attack

Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs said Monday that an Iranian drone attack targeted civilian air navigation systems used to manage the country’s Flight Information Region as military escalation continues to rage on between Iran and the US.

The authority said the attack did not affect the flow of air navigation operations, according to the state news agency BNA.

“The competent authorities immediately handled the incident according to approved operational and security procedures, and took the necessary measures to ensure the continuity of navigation services and the safety of air traffic,” it added.

The aviation authority said flights and transit air traffic through the Bahrain Flight Information Region were operating normally, while monitoring and coordination continued.

Early Monday, Bahrain said its air defense systems intercepted multiple Iranian aerial attacks.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

​​​​​​​The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.​​​​​​​