Proposal includes reopening Strait of Hormuz, US ending blockade of Iranian ports, lifting sanctions on sale of Iranian oil, sources tell Anadolu

Return to pre-July 9 position to resume talks, Pakistan, Qatar tell US, Iran in joint proposal Proposal includes reopening Strait of Hormuz, US ending blockade of Iranian ports, lifting sanctions on sale of Iranian oil, sources tell Anadolu

Mediators also proposed 2-week ceasefire to halt ongoing retaliatory US-Iranian military strikes

A joint de-escalation proposal by Pakistan and Qatar has urged the US and Iran to return to their pre-July 9 positions "as a first step" to resume stalled talks to permanently end their months-long war, Pakistani government sources told Anadolu on Monday.

The proposal, jointly drafted by Islamabad and Doha after "consulting regional partners," called on both sides to return to the positions they held before the beginning of the fresh hostilities, the sources added.

Iran on Monday confirmed it has received proposals from mediators aimed at de-escalating tensions and is reviewing them, while reaffirming its commitment to diplomacy amid an exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said during a press briefing that mediators are working to prevent further escalation and have conveyed proposals to Tehran.

"We have received the proposals through mediators, but will not discuss their details at this stage," Baqaei said.

His remarks come amid continued military exchanges between Iran and the US despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding signed last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement. Tensions, however, escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz.

"Returning to the pre-July 9 position will be the first step to halt the raging hostilities and pave the way for the resumption of talks either in Islamabad or Doha," a Pakistani source close to the ongoing mediation efforts said.

According to the proposal, the sources added, Iran will "immediately" reopen the Strait of Hormuz, whereas the US will end the blockade of Iranian ports and lift sanctions on the sale of Iranian oil.

The sources added that the formula also proposes a two-week ceasefire to halt the ongoing retaliatory military strikes for the resumption of stalled talks.

US President Donald Trump last week announced the blockade and the reimposition of oil-related sanctions following Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on July 9.

The sources further said that Washington and Tehran, if they agree, will "immediately" resume the stalled talks, and the implementation of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon will be at the top of the agenda.

Continued ceasefire violations by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon and Gaza have been the core hurdle to implementing the memorandum of understanding signed on June 17, aimed at ending the military conflict and paving the way for a lasting peace agreement.

Trump also declared that the memorandum was "over," effectively ending the agreement and triggering a new round of military confrontation.

Pakistani sources said mediators are hopeful for a "positive" response from both sides and expect talks to resume "very soon."