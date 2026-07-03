Turkish president says Ankara seeks closer cooperation with Italy, particularly in defense industry, ahead of NATO leaders' summit in Türkiye

Türkiye's Erdogan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional issues by phone Turkish president says Ankara seeks closer cooperation with Italy, particularly in defense industry, ahead of NATO leaders' summit in Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday held a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

During the call, Erdogan said Türkiye is working to strengthen cooperation with Italy in all areas, particularly the defense industry, and stressed the importance of taking new steps to further boost bilateral ties, according to a statement the Communications Directorate posted on US social media platform X.

Erdogan also said Türkiye expects next week's NATO leaders' summit in the Turkish capital Ankara to strengthen unity among allies, the statement added.

Meloni is expected to attend the summit, set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.