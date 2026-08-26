Türkiye, Syria discuss $10B trade target in Damascus Turkish trade minister visits Damascus to discuss trade relations, investment opportunities with Syrian officials

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat arrived in Damascus with a business delegation on Wednesday for the 63rd Damascus International Fair, meeting with Nidal al-Shaar, the Syrian economy and industry minister, to discuss steps to reach a $10 billion bilateral trade volume target.

The officials evaluated cooperation to ease trade, particularly regarding transportation and customs gates, alongside the potential role of the Turkish private sector in the reconstruction of Syria, Bolat said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Wednesday.

Ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the agreements reached during the Türkiye-Syria Joint Economic and Trade Commission meeting in April.

Bolat later met with Ahmad Rawad Ramadan, the newly appointed head of the Syrian Investment Agency, to discuss the investment interests of Turkish firms.

The two sides evaluated steps to create a predictable investment environment and planned organized industrial zone investments in the Syrian regions of Kamune and Saraqib.

Bolat emphasized that Ramadan’s deep understanding of the Turkish business world will accelerate investment relations between Türkiye and Syria.

Turkish businesspeople attending the meeting also shared their expectations and long-term investment plans to boost production and employment in the region.

