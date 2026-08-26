Kuwait calls on international community, UN Security Council to halt repeated Israeli attacks and ensure withdrawal from Syrian territory

Kuwait condemns Israeli defense chief’s illegal entry into Syria Kuwait calls on international community, UN Security Council to halt repeated Israeli attacks and ensure withdrawal from Syrian territory

Kuwait on Wednesday condemned the illegal entry of Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz into Syrian territory, saying it violated Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said the country “condemns the entry of an official of the Israeli occupation into the territory of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic in an illegal manner.”

It described the entry as a violation of Syria’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity, international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.”

The ministry called on the international community and the UN Security Council to “assume their responsibilities” in halting Israel’s repeated attacks and compelling Israel to immediately withdraw from Syrian territory.

Kuwait also reaffirmed its “firm and supportive position” on Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and stability.

Katz said during the illegal entry on Tuesday that Israel “will not leave Mount Hermon or the security zone as long as there are jihadist threats to the State of Israel,” according to his office.

The Israeli military seized control of the buffer zone in December 2024, a move Damascus said violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between the two countries.

Israel has occupied most of the Golan Heights since 1967.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel declared the Disengagement Agreement null and void, seizing the buffer zone and other positions, including the Syrian side of Mount Hermon.

Israeli forces have also carried out near-daily incursions into southern Syria, particularly in areas of Daraa and Quneitra provinces, including arrests, checkpoint deployments and searches of people.