Israeli forces continue takeover of UNRWA vocational institute for 2nd day, according to Jerusalem Governorate

Israel bolsters forces at seized UNRWA training center in occupied Jerusalem Israeli forces continue takeover of UNRWA vocational institute for 2nd day, according to Jerusalem Governorate

Israel reinforced its forces Wednesday at the UN agency for Palestinian refugees’ (UNRWA) Qalandia Vocational Training Center in occupied East Jerusalem, a day after seizing the facility, according to the Jerusalem Governorate.

The governorate said in a statement that Israeli forces continued their takeover and deployment inside the institute, rotating soldiers and reinforcing the forces stationed there overnight and early Wednesday.

It added that the Israeli Jerusalem municipality sent technical crews into the institute Wednesday and began “maintenance and renovation” work in preparation for receiving students as part of plans to establish a municipal educational complex at the site.

The developments came a day after Israeli forces evacuated staff from the UNRWA facility, seized the compound and raised the Israeli flag in its courtyard. Israeli forces also deployed around Qalandia refugee camp and Kafr Aqab, carrying out raids, searches and field interrogations of Palestinians.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir took part in Tuesday’s operation and said there was “no place for the agency in Jerusalem and Israel.”

UNRWA has warned for months of an Israeli plan targeting the Qalandia center. The agency said the facility provides vocational training to hundreds of Palestinian students and that implementing the reported municipal plan would require demolishing most of the existing center.

Established in 1952 as UNRWA’s first center in Palestine, the institute served about 270 students across 16 vocational specialties and graduates between 250 and 300 students annually.

The seizure has drawn condemnation from Palestinian and international officials. UNRWA said Israeli forces forcibly entered the facility Tuesday, while the UN agency considers the center to be in occupied East Jerusalem and protected by UN privileges and immunities.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967 and later annexed it in a move not recognized by most of the international community.