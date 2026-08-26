Riyadh, Amman, Doha say move will contribute to country's security, stability

Regional countries hail integration of YPG into Syria's state apparatus Riyadh, Amman, Doha say move will contribute to country's security, stability

Regional countries on Wednesday welcomed the integration of the now-disbanded YPG terror group into Syria’s state military apparatus.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the move would contribute to Syria’s security and stability, reiterating the kingdom’s support for steps taken by Damascus to meet the aspirations of the Syrian people and advance unity and development.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry also welcomed the move, calling it an “important step” toward strengthening Syria’s unity, security and stability.

Ministry spokesman Fuad Majali stressed Amman’s support for rebuilding Syria on foundations that ensure its unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and preserve the rights of all its people.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry, for its part, also hailed the development, describing it as an important step toward consolidating civil peace, strengthening security and stability, and building a state based on institutions and the rule of law.

It added that the country’s stability and prosperity required the state to hold a monopoly on weapons through the maintenance of a single army representing all components of Syrian society.

It also emphasized Doha’s support for Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

On Tuesday, YPG leader Mazloum Abdi announced the formal dissolution of the terror group.

In January, Damascus and the YPG reached an agreement calling for a cessation of hostilities and the group’s gradual integration into Syrian state institutions.