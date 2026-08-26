Masoud Pezeshkian says Tehran favors resolving issues through dialogue, negotiations but will stand firm against economic pressure

US cannot achieve its goals through economic pressure: Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian says Tehran favors resolving issues through dialogue, negotiations but will stand firm against economic pressure

The US cannot achieve its objectives through economic pressure on Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tuesday, days after Washington launched a sweeping new sanctions campaign against Iran.

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a three-hour meeting at the Central Bank of Iran in Tehran with Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati and a group of economists, according to the Iranian presidency.

The meeting reviewed Iran’s monetary, foreign exchange and financial indicators amid what Pezeshkian described as conditions created by war, an economic blockade and external pressure.

He stressed the need to maintain economic stability and contain inflation expectations.

Pezeshkian said managing key markets, particularly currency and monetary markets, required close coordination between the government, Central Bank and other economic institutions.

“Our approach is understanding and resolving issues through interaction and negotiation, but at the same time, we have stood and will continue to stand firmly against economic pressure,” Pezeshkian said.

He said the US failed to achieve its objectives during the war because of the resistance of Iran’s armed forces and public support.

Pezeshkian argued that Washington would similarly “gain nothing” from economic pressure.

On Monday, the Trump administration launched “Operation Economic Outcast,” a sweeping sanctions campaign aimed at further isolating Iran from the global financial system.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the measures target key Iranian economic sectors, including aviation, shipping, gold, technology and digital assets, with more than 60 entities, individuals and vessels blacklisted.

Bessent said Washington’s objective was to sever Iran’s economic lifelines, describing the campaign as the “economic asphyxiation” of the Iranian government.