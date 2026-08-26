UN committee raises racial discrimination concerns over Israeli threats of Gaza-level destruction in Lebanon CERD cites civilian deaths, mass displacement, widespread destruction, urges end to dehumanizing rhetoric

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) on Wednesday expressed alarm over statements by Israeli officials threatening to impose on Lebanon the "same level of destruction" as inflicted in Gaza and called for an end to rhetoric that dehumanizes the Lebanese population.

Acting under its Early Warning and Urgent Action Procedure, CERD stressed that the prohibition of racial discrimination cannot be suspended during armed conflict.

CERD said it was alarmed by civilian deaths, mass displacement, and widespread destruction resulting from Israeli military operations in Lebanon, including airstrikes, shelling, and the use of explosive weapons in densely populated areas.

The committee also cited a statement by the Israeli defense minister characterizing "the Shia inhabitants of 24 villages in southern Lebanon as enemies" while justifying the complete destruction of their homes.

It urged Israel to "cease the use of rhetoric that dehumanises the population of Lebanon" and refrain from rhetoric that "legitimises collective punishment or incites violence."

More than 4,300 people have reportedly been killed and at least 12,200 injured, according to the committee.

More than 1 million people were displaced in less than three weeks in March following displacement orders affecting at least 189 towns and villages, it added. More than 360,000 remained displaced at the end of July, including around 27,200 staying in collective shelters.

It expressed concern over reports that entire villages in southern Lebanon had been rendered uninhabitable, with homes and civilian infrastructure, including schools, health facilities, water and electricity infrastructure, places of worship, and agricultural land, destroyed by strikes and demolitions.

CERD also raised concerns over rockets fired by the Lebanese group Hezbollah into populated areas in Israel, which it said had caused civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

The committee called on Israel and all parties to the conflict to immediately cease attacks directed against, or indiscriminately affecting, civilians and civilian objects.

CERD also called on Israel to rescind blanket displacement and evacuation orders in Lebanon and facilitate the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of displaced people.

It further called for unimpeded humanitarian access and urged states to refrain from transferring arms or military equipment where there is a clear risk they could be used to facilitate violations of international law.

