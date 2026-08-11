Bill would require platforms to obtain 2-year permit for about $105,000, cap commissions at 17%

Türkiye proposes licensing rules, fee cap for foreign accommodation platforms Bill would require platforms to obtain 2-year permit for about $105,000, cap commissions at 17%

Platforms operating without permit could face access ban

A bill requiring foreign digital accommodation platforms operating in Türkiye to obtain a government permit and comply with new financial and operational rules was submitted to the nation's parliament on Tuesday.

The bill, sponsored by lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, covers foreign-based service providers and intermediaries offering accommodation and related services electronically in Türkiye.

Platforms would be required to obtain a two-year, non-transferable permit from the Culture and Tourism Ministry for 5 million Turkish liras ($104,700). The fee would rise annually in line with Türkiye’s revaluation rate, while the president could double or halve it.

Applicants must be digital services taxpayers, have no outstanding tax debt, provide a domestic notification address, and designate a Turkish citizen or legal entity as their representative.

Licensed platforms could directly market ministry-certified accommodation facilities, approved short-term rental homes, and airline tickets. Other services reserved for travel agencies or authorized car rental companies could only be offered through licensed businesses.

The amount charged by platforms on accommodation sales, regardless of its designation, could not exceed 17% of the sale price excluding value-added tax.

Platforms would also be prohibited from restricting accommodation providers from offering different prices through alternative channels, forcing them to participate in discount campaigns, or penalizing them in rankings for filing complaints with public or judicial authorities.

They would pay a tourism contribution equivalent to 0.075% of the digital services tax base to the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency.

Disputes arising from activities covered by the permit would be governed exclusively by Turkish law and fall under the jurisdiction of Turkish courts.

Violations would draw penalties ranging from 200,000 liras ($4,200) to 500,000 liras ($10,470), while platforms charging above the 17% ceiling or collecting unauthorized fees could be fined 10 times the amount improperly collected. Failure to provide a promised service could result in fines of 50,000 to 100,000 liras ($1,050 to $2,100) per contract.

Repeated violations could lead to permit cancellation. Platforms operating without a permit, or whose permits expire or are revoked, could have access to their services blocked.

Existing foreign platforms would have three months after the legislation takes effect to apply for a permit.