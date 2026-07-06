10 specially designed Togg T10X limousines to transport heads of state and government along designated protocol routes during 36th NATO Summit in Ankara

Türkiye prepares custom Togg limousines for NATO summit leaders 10 specially designed Togg T10X limousines to transport heads of state and government along designated protocol routes during 36th NATO Summit in Ankara

Ten specially designed limousine versions of Türkiye’s domestically produced Togg vehicles have been prepared to transport leaders during the 36th NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government in Ankara.

As preparations continue ahead of the summit, customized Togg T10X limousines have been added to the protocol fleet.

The vehicles, displayed outside the ATO Congressium venue, include models featuring Türkiye’s red-and-white national colors, as well as specially designed versions decorated with turquoise tones and traditional motifs.

The limousines are expected to operate on short-distance routes within the summit venue at speeds of about 50 kilometers (31 miles) per hour.

They are also expected to provide controlled transportation along designated protocol routes throughout the summit.