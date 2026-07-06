US, Turkish presidents to hold talks in Ankara, discuss defense, trade, investment and regional issues, says communications director

Trump to pay official visit to Türkiye on July 7 US, Turkish presidents to hold talks in Ankara, discuss defense, trade, investment and regional issues, says communications director

US President Donald Trump will pay an official visit to Türkiye on July 7 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Monday.

In a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran said that Erdogan and Trump will hold talks in Ankara on bilateral relations between the "two close allies and strategic partners."

The discussions will review Türkiye-US relations "in all dimensions, including defense, trade and investment," and address steps that could be taken to deepen existing cooperation, Duran said.

The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and global developments, he added.