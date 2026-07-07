Turkish stock exchange ends Tuesday in positve territory Benchmark BIST 100 index rises 72.83 points in closing session

The Turkish benchmark stock index closed Tuesday at 14,497.37 points, up 0.50% from the previous close.

After starting the day at 14,407.91, the BIST 100 index rose 72.83 points from Monday’s close.

The day’s low was 14,397.44, while the high was 14,611.36.

A total of 46 indices rose in value, while 51 closed in the red.

Transaction volume reached 204.5 billion Turkish liras ($4.36 billion), while the total market value of the index stood at 14.3 trillion liras ($306.04 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 46.8285 as of 7.45 pm local time (1645GMT), while the EUR/TRY rate stood at 53.5195 and the GBP/TRY at 62.6365.

Gold was priced at $4,142.15 per ounce, while Brent crude futures stood at $74.12.